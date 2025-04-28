Summer Fun "Bluey" Styles From RSVLTS Arrive at Disney Store

They whole family will love these playful looks that come in adult and kid sizes

What’s better than matching Bluey clothes for the family? Matching Bluey clothes for the family from RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The fashion brand has been dressing fans in fun character styles since 2012 and now some of their Bluey designs have made their way over to Disney Store!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

We love it when Disney Store and RSVLTS team up for fun apparel featuring our favorite characters and now the duo is back with more styles inspired by the animated family series Bluey .

. Best of all RSVLTS signature Kunuflex button down shirts and ShredFlex performance hoodies are available in cuts/sizes for adults and kids so that “Mum, Dad, Bingo, and Bluey" (aka your crew) can mix and match styles at home or on the go.

Bluey "Everybody in the Pool" Woven Shirt for Toddlers by RSVLTS

There are two shirt designs, “Beach Day" showing the Heeler family on the sandy shores; and “Everybody in the Pool" featuring the family and thief friends relaxing on floaties and having the best time.

Bluey "Let's Motor" Performance Hoodie for Toddlers by RSVLTS

We’re not done yet! A super comfy Pefromace hoodie “Let’s Motor" is perfect for your next road trip adventure. This look has the characters looking like bumper stickers and is covered with cars, road signs, travelers, mix tapes, animals, and everything you can think you’ll spot on your adventure.

Bluey styles by RSVLTS are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Bluey "Beach Day" Woven Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Bluey "Beach Day" Woven Shirt for Women by RSVLTS

Bluey "Beach Day" Woven Shirt for Toddlers by RSVLTS

Bluey "Everybody in the Pool" Woven Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Bluey "Let's Motor" Performance Hoodie for Men by RSVLTS

Bluey "Dad Hat" Baseball Cap for Adults by RSVLTS

