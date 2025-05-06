National Mango Board, Disney and Fandango Team Up to Reveal the Unleash the Joy Sweepstakes
Purchasing $5 in mango products gives Disney fans a chance to win Fandango tickets for "Lilo & Stitch" and a grand prize of $4,000 for a Hawaiian vacation.
The National Mango Board has partnered with Disney and Fandango to launch the Unleash the Joy sweepstakes.
What’s Happening:
- A collaboration between The National Mango Board (NMB), Disney, and Fandango will take place to celebrate the release of Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch.
- Hawaiʻi is the ideal setting for a partnership between NMB and Disney's Lilo & Stitch. With over 500 varieties of mango, the islands showcase the rich flavors these fruits bring to celebrations. Like Stitch's playful spirit, mangos infuse joy into daily life, harmonizing perfectly with the film's theme of Ohana and creating a delightful blend of flavors and emotions.
- The National Mango Board, in collaboration with Fandango, is providing an exciting opportunity to win one of 1,500 promotional codes for Fandango, which can be applied towards the purchase of two movie tickets, with a maximum value of $15 per ticket, including all associated fees, totaling up to $30.
- Additionally, one grand prize winner will receive $4,000 to fund a tropical vacation, allowing them to embark on their own Hawaiian adventure.
- From now through June 15, customers who purchase $5 worth of mangos, either in-store or online, can submit a photo of their receipt to receive a $5 Fandango Promo Code.
- This code can be used towards a movie ticket for Lilo & Stitch, and participants will also gain an entry into the Unleash the Joy Sweepstakes.
What They’re Saying:
- Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board: "Families go grocery shopping together, so there's no better tie-in than mangos to create the perfect ʻOhana vibe, also with an opportunity to win big. This collaboration allows us to highlight the unique connection between fresh mangos and the Hawaiian Islands, while celebrating the spirit of 'ʻOhana' and the pure 'hau'oli' that both NMB and this beloved Disney story represent."
More On Lilo & Stitch:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com