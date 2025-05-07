Disney Store Continues the Star Wars Fun with 20th Anniversary “Revenge of the Sith” Collection

How typical! This stylish assortment drops online on ”Revenge of the 6th,” an extension of the “May the 4th Be With You” fan-created holiday.

We have survived “May the 4th Be With You" and now it’s on to “Revenge of the 6th!" The timing is especially fitting as Disney launches a new collection commemorating the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith. Yes, folks, the 3rd film in the prequel trilogy has reached a milestone and that means apparel and collectibles are now available at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Revenge of the Sith is the latest film in the Star Wars franchise to mark a milestone celebration. Back in 2005 audiences were able to witness Anakin Skywalker make his transition to the Dark Side and embody the menacing Darth Vader.

is the latest film in the Star Wars franchise to mark a milestone celebration. Back in 2005 audiences were able to witness Anakin Skywalker make his transition to the Dark Side and embody the menacing Darth Vader. Whether you were cheering for the transformation or dreading this change, it was incredible to see this chapter of the story play out on the big screen. Now in honor of the film Disney Store is bringing new merchandise to fans spanning apparel, accessories, and collectibles.

On Star Wars Day the Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary collection made its official debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and our team was on hand to check out the new offerings

20th Anniversary collection made its official debut at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and This assortment features images of Anakin, Obi-Wan, Padmé, and the dark silhouette of Vader. There’s also a pair of Crocs decorated with spewing lava from the infamous moment on Mustafar where we lose Anakin to the Dark Side.

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Clogs for Adults by Crocs

The Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th Anniversary Collection is available at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $99+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Padmé Amidala Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar - Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Anakin Skywalker Color Changing LIGHTSABER Set - Star Wars

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith Mug

The Dark Side MagicBand+ - Star Wars

Revenge of the Sith Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw by Corkcicle - Star Wars

Revenge of the Sith Travel Tumbler by Corkcicle- Star Wars

More Star Wars Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!