Celebrate All Things Star Wars with RSVLTS Shirts Debuting for Star Wars Day

C'mon, you know we can't have a Star Wars Day celebration without some new RSVLTS styles!

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day has arrived and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Today sees a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including awesome apparel from RSVLTS.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans of every faction will sort themselves into the Light Side, Dark Side, or a less touted class that best fits their personality and affection for characters and adventures that take place across the franchise. Fortunately, you don’t have to choose a side when it comes to merchandise at Disney Store!

Now that Star Wars Day aka May the 4th Be With You has arrived, the online retailer is introducing a variety of epic selections to help you celebrate the fan-created holiday. Among the new arrivals guests will find RSVLTS button-down shirts patterned with characters and locales spanning the galaxy.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

RSVLTS Kunuflex shirts feature a comfortable 4-way stretch material that’s a dream to wear and also easy to care for. For this release, some of their previously released designs are presented at Disney Store in an exclusive colorway you won’t find anywhere else.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS

Star Wars ''Empire Grid'' Performance Hoodie for Men by RSVLTS

Star Wars: A New Hope Pullover Crew for Adults by RSVLTS

Darth Vader Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – Star Wars | Disney Store

More Star Wars Day Merchandise:

If you can’t get enough of these looks, there’s more to discover at Disney Store. Over the next three weeks, new collections will be dropping including:

