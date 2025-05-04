Hasbro Pulse to Open Pre-Orders on Star Wars Day for New Wave of Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures

Vintage Collection brings us a Cantina Adventure pack and Stormtrooper set; plus the Black Series commemorates 20 years of "Revenge of the Sith."

“May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day is here and brands everywhere are ready to release an epic wave of merchandise designed with collectors in mind. Hasbro is commemorating the fan-created holiday by previewing new Star Wars collectibles coming to The Black Series and The Vintage Collection product lines.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Ahead of Star Wars Day 2025, Hasbro’s creative team took to the internet for their latest Hasbro Pulse Fanstream. This episode focused on the upcoming assortment of Star Wars action figures and collectibles coming to the Black Series and Vintage Collection.

Most intriguing in the lineup are the Force FX Elite Ezra Bridger Lightsaber

Star Wars: The Black Series includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, series, and more.

The Vintage Collection calls back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys and features Kenner branding and package design as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love.

Whether you’re celebrating newer stories like Star Wars: Ahsoka or commemorating the 20th (!) anniversary of Revenge of the Sith , Hasbro has an excellent lineup of collectibles to designed with fans in mind.

or commemorating the 20th (!) anniversary of , Hasbro has an excellent lineup of collectibles to designed with fans in mind. Star Wars Vintage Collection and Black Series figures and accessories will be available for pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Stormtroopers specialize in operations across the galaxy, from desert worlds to arctic conditions. Scout troopers patrol for the Empire with speeder bikes.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPERS OF THE EMPIRE 3-PACK

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse

Available Summer 2025

At Princess Leia’s plea for help, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarked on a journey to Alderaan with Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, C-3PO, and hired pilots Han Solo and Chewbacca.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION BEN (OBI-WAN) KENOBI

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse

Available Fall 2025

Features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #373).

Donning sleek white armor, these elite shock troops are impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. Based on a stormtrooper from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STORMTROOPER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $16.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse

Available Fall 2025

Features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #231).

Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi encountered various ne’er-do-wells at the Mos Eisley cantina. Based on Hammerhead, Walrus Man, Greedo, and Snaggletooth, this 3.75-inch-scale action figure set features blue deco for Snaggletooth as seen in the set’s original discontinued 1978 figure release.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CANTINA ADVENTURE 4-PACK

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $64.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse

Available Summer 2025

Individual cardbacks for each figure have a unique VC number – Hammerhead (VC# 376), Walrus Man (VC# 377), Greedo (VC# 378), and Snaggletooth (VC# 379).

Star Wars: The Black Series

Exiled to another galaxy after the final Battle of Lothal, Ezra Bridger is rescued by his friend Sabine Wren on the ancient world of Peridea.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE EZRA BRIDGER LIGHTSABER

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $249.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Available Summer 2025

Use the buttons on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, blaster deflect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.

Requires x2 1.5V AA Alkaline batteries (not included).

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH with figures from THE BLACK SERIES, featuring commemorative packaging!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AAYLA SECURA

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 10 AM EST exclusively at Walmart

Available Summer 2025

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MAGNAGUARD

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 10 AM EST exclusively at Walmart

Available Summer 2025)

Shoretroopers patrol the beaches and bunkers of the Imperial military headquarters on Scarif. Death troopers are encased in specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SHORETROOPER & DEATH TROOPER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $39.99

Pre-order on 5/4/2025 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Available Summer 2025

Nicknamed sandtroopers, these stormtroopers wear armor augmented with cooling units, a helmet sand filter, and a survival backpack with rations and water.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SANDTROOPER

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse

Available Fall 2025

Led by Clone Commander Bly and Jedi General Aayla Secura, the 327th Star Corps served the Grand Army of the Republic on worlds like Quell, Maridun, and Felucia.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE LIEUTENANT GALLE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse

Available Fall 2025

