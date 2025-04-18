Star Wars Day - Hasbro and GameStop Team Up to Release Black Series Clone Trooper (501st Legion) Electronic Helmet in North America

The collectible will be previewed at this year's Star Wars Celebration in Japan.

In celebration of May the 4th, Hasbro and GameStop have teamed up to bring Star Wars fans the release of the highly anticipated Black Series Clone Trooper (501st Legion) Electronic Helmet.

May The Merch Be With You:

Attention all Star Wars nerds: it is almost time to get your hands on the Star Wars Black Series Clone Trooper (501st Legion) Electronic Helmet.

In celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4th, Hasbro is bringing some of the excitement of Star Wars Celebration Japan over to North America by releasing limited quantities of the collectible at select GameStop locations.

Available at store opening, the one day event will invite fans to purchase the highly detailed Ahsoka inspired replica. A limited number of free 501st Legion challenge coins will be given out to those who purchase the collectible.

Retailing for $99.99, the helmet is more than just a prop replica. The adult roleplay item features a voice distorting effect that will allow fans to really feel like they are on the front lines of the Galactic Republic’s forces.

The helmet requires 3 AAA batteries, which aren’t included in the packaging.

To learn more about the Star Wars Black Series Clone Trooper (501st Legion) Electronic Helmet, visit GameStop’s official site here

Season 1 of Disney+ Ahsoka is streaming now.

