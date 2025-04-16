RSVLTS Releases Exclusive Designs for Star Wars Celebration Japan

Fans of all ages from all over the world are set to come together to celebrate the cultural phenomenon, Star Wars in Japan this weekend, as Star Wars Celebration revels in the excitement of new movies, television shows, books, art, and comics while also commemorating the vast history of the Star Wars universe.

As part of the fun, one of our favorite brands, RSVLTS, will be on scene at Star Wars Celebration in Japan and heading overseas this weekend with exclusive new designs.

This time around, they’ll be debuting a plethora of awesome new exclusive designs, and as usual, to make it fair with schedules and all, they are dropping exclusives on both Friday 4/18 and Saturday 4/19.

As with every event, these are exclusive items that will only be available for purchase by attendees at the RSVLTS booth during the time of the show, while sizes/ supplies last.

Star Wars Celebration is taking place for three awesome days of action from April 18 - April 20 at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo. RSVLTS will have some prime real estate on the floor, Booth #20-35 to be exact!

Set to be released Friday, April 18th: