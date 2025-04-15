LEGO Unveils New Star Wars Sets Inspired by Jango Fett and Chopper

May the Force build with you!

With May the 4th, AKA Star Wars Day, quickly approaching, LEGO has unveiled two new sets perfect for the galaxy’s best builders.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars and LEGO have teamed up to bring two new building sets to life just in time for Star Wars Day.

Both set to release early this May, the LEGO Star Wars UCS (Ultimate Collectors Series) Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship and the LEGO Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid are highly detailed with both sets featuring over a thousand pieces.

Let’s take a look at each of the new sets:

LEGO Star Wars UCS Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship

Unveiled by The Hollywood Reporter

In addition to the ship, the set also will arrive with mini figures of both Jango Fett and a young Boba Fett.

Known as the Slave I, the heavily modified Firespray-31-class patrol and attack craft is iconic to the fan-favorite bounty hunter.

It is the first LEGO model of Jango Fett’s starship since 2002.

Fans attending Star Wars Celebration Japan will be able to get a first look at the new set, which kicks off on April 18th.

When fully built, Jango Fett’s Starship will be 17.5" long, 7.5" high, and 15.5" wide.

You can check out the new set here

LEGO Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid

Showcased on the official Star Wars website

Taking inspiration from the droid's appearance in Ahsoka , this set features 1039 pieces and retails for $99.99.

The set was created to showcase the expressive and resourceful nature of this fan-favorite character, featuring hidden tools and an articulated head for posing opportunities.

When fully completed, Chopper will stand at 8.5" tall, 6" wide, and 3.5", making it a perfect addition to any desk or bookshelf.

The new set is available for preorder now here

If you preorder the set or purchase it on May 1st, fans can qualify for a free gift with purchase.

