“Star Wars Zero Company” Game Announced Ahead of Star Wars Celebration Japan

The Clone Wars-era game will have a Celebration panel on Saturday, April 19.

The new game Star Wars Zero Company has been announced, with more details to be revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

What’s Happening:

  • The new game was revealed by StarWars.com, showing the logo and an image of a group of characters described as “a few members of the elite squad under your command."
  • Zero Company is described as a single-player turn-based tactics game, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games.
  • The one other detail revealed for now is that the game is set during the Clone Wars.
  • There will presumably be much more information about the game discussed at the Star Wars Zero Company panel this coming weekend at Star Wars Celebration Japan, on April 19 at 4:30 PM JST. Look for Laughing Place’s coverage of Star Wars Celebration Japan through the weekend.

More on Star Wars:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman