“Star Wars Zero Company” Game Announced Ahead of Star Wars Celebration Japan

The Clone Wars-era game will have a Celebration panel on Saturday, April 19.

The new game Star Wars Zero Company has been announced, with more details to be revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

What’s Happening:

The new game was revealed by StarWars.com

Zero Company is described as a single-player turn-based tactics game, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games.

The one other detail revealed for now is that the game is set during the Clone Wars.

There will presumably be much more information about the game discussed at the Star Wars Zero Company panel this coming weekend at Star Wars Celebration Japan, on April 19 at 4:30 PM JST. Look for Laughing Place’s coverage of Star Wars Celebration Japan through the weekend.

