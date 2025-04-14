“Star Wars Zero Company” Game Announced Ahead of Star Wars Celebration Japan
The Clone Wars-era game will have a Celebration panel on Saturday, April 19.
The new game Star Wars Zero Company has been announced, with more details to be revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan.
What’s Happening:
- The new game was revealed by StarWars.com, showing the logo and an image of a group of characters described as “a few members of the elite squad under your command."
- Zero Company is described as a single-player turn-based tactics game, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games.
- The one other detail revealed for now is that the game is set during the Clone Wars.
- There will presumably be much more information about the game discussed at the Star Wars Zero Company panel this coming weekend at Star Wars Celebration Japan, on April 19 at 4:30 PM JST. Look for Laughing Place’s coverage of Star Wars Celebration Japan through the weekend.
