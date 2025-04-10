"Star Wars: Master of Evil," Doug Chiang Art Collection, More Lucasfilm Books Announced Ahead of Celebration Japan

"The Acolyte" fans will also want to see the newly revealed covers and sample pages from upcoming books, viewable below.

One week ahead of Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, Lucasfilm Publishing has revealed some new Star Wars books coming soon (including the novel Star Wars: Masters of Evil by Adam Christopher), in addition to covers and pages from previously announced releases.

Star Wars: Master of Evil synopsis: “From comic runs to Star Wars Rebels, we’ve had a chance to see what Darth Vader was up to after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – but just how dark is Vader’s pre-Star Wars: A New Hope journey? The newly announced Star Wars: Master of Evil by Adam Christopher (author of the bestselling Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith) chronicles Vader’s haunting pursuit for the power to conquer death."

"This two-volume, 800-page deluxe slipcased collection celebrates Academy Award–winning artist and designer Doug Chiang, Lucasfilm's senior vice president and executive design director and we have your first glimpse of the cover art. From the art department for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to production designer on The Mandalorian, Chiang's genius fingerprints are all over the visual language of Star Wars, and this special collection celebrates the galaxy and beyond."

“This two-volume, 800-page deluxe slipcased collection celebrates Academy Award–winning artist and designer Doug Chiang, Lucasfilm’s senior vice president and executive design director and we have your first glimpse of the cover art. From the art department for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to production designer on The Mandalorian, Chiang’s genius fingerprints are all over the visual language of Star Wars, and this special collection celebrates the galaxy and beyond." Star Wars: I Find Your Lack of Candy Disturbing synopsis: “All treats and no tricks, we promise! This fun greeting-card-in-a-book features some of our favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away in all their ghoulish glory, including this fun new cover. Enjoy heartwarming Halloween sentiments throughout."

StarWars.com also released new cover artwork and interior page samples from the previously announced The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte (coming October 7th), The Acolyte Visual Guide (coming June 17th), and updated editions of Star Wars: The Blueprints (coming October 7th) and Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy (coming April 29th):