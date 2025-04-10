Cassian Andor Finally Gets a “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Hot Toys Figure

You can now order Cassian sporting his first appearance look via Sideshow.

Cassian Andor is finally getting a Hot Toys figure, and it’s based on his first appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

What’s Happening:

  • The Cassian Andor 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys was first revealed by Hot Toys on their Facebook page, and then announced for US distribution by Sideshow.
  • Somewhat surprisingly, the figure is based upon Diego Luna’s appearance as Cassian in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and not the current Disney+ series he stars in, Andor.

  • After Rogue One opened in 2016, Hot Toys figures were made for several characters, including Jyn Ero, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, and Orson Krennic, along with Shoretrooper, Death Trooper and Assault Tank Commander figures. However, fans collecting the line (yours truly among them) were frustrated that after Jyn, K-2SO and Chirrut were released, the other three members of the core Rogue One team – Cassian, Baze Malbus, and Bodhi Rook – never received figures.
  • Now, Cassian brings us up to four of the six of the core cast receiving a figure, giving him a screen-accurate head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and detailed hair sculpture, as well as a finely tailored Rebel Intelligence uniform. His accessories include a comlink, a blaster pistol, and a blaster rifle.

  • In recent months, Hot Toys has returned to Rogue One with the announcement of a first-ever Galen Erso figure that will be released as a Star Wars Celebration Japan exclusive.
  • In the meantime, the first Andor-branded Hot Toys figure has been announced with a new version of K-2SO. It seems inevitable we’ll get another Cassian Andor figure in a more Andor-specific outfit down the line, and hopefully it won’t be nine years to get that announcement. But also, Hot Toys, how about Baze and Bodhi too soon, please?

