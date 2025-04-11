New “Andor” Season 2 Images Released Following Special Event in London

Get a new look at what’s to come in the second and final season.
by |
Tags: , ,

On the heels of a special Sneak Peek event for Andor Season 2 in London, attended by key members of the cast and creative team, new images from the second and final season have been released.

(L-R) Sanne Wohlenberg, Tony Gilroy, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Ben Mendelsohn, Faye Marsay and Kathleen Kennedy attend the UK Sneak Peek Event of Lucasfilm's 'Andor' Season 2 at Lightroom on April 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)
(L-R) Sanne Wohlenberg, Tony Gilroy, Denise Gough, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Ben Mendelsohn, Faye Marsay and Kathleen Kennedy attend the UK Sneak Peek Event of Lucasfilm's 'Andor' Season 2 at Lightroom on April 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

What’s Happening:

  • Held at the Lightroom in Kings Cross, the London event included a recap of Andor Season 1 and an exclusive look at Season 2, followed by a Q&A with Tony Gilroy (creator, writer, executive producer), Sanne Wohlenberg (executive producer), Kathleen Kennedy (President of Lucasfilm) and Diego Luna (star, executive producer).

(L to R) Yinka Bokinni, Sanne Wohlenberg, Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna and Kathleen Kennedy attend the UK Sneak Peek Event of Lucasfilm's 'Andor' Season 2 at Lightroom, London on April 10th, 2025. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for The Walt Disney Company Limited)
(L to R) Yinka Bokinni, Sanne Wohlenberg, Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna and Kathleen Kennedy attend the UK Sneak Peek Event of Lucasfilm's 'Andor' Season 2 at Lightroom, London on April 10th, 2025. (Photo by StillMoving.Net for The Walt Disney Company Limited)

  • Other Andor cast members in attendance included Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay and Ben Mendelsohn.
  • Following the event, Lucasfilm released several new images from the second season of the series, which you can check out below.

  • Andor’s final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.  
  • Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

More on Star Wars:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman