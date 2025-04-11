New “Andor” Season 2 Images Released Following Special Event in London
Get a new look at what’s to come in the second and final season.
On the heels of a special Sneak Peek event for Andor Season 2 in London, attended by key members of the cast and creative team, new images from the second and final season have been released.
What’s Happening:
- Held at the Lightroom in Kings Cross, the London event included a recap of Andor Season 1 and an exclusive look at Season 2, followed by a Q&A with Tony Gilroy (creator, writer, executive producer), Sanne Wohlenberg (executive producer), Kathleen Kennedy (President of Lucasfilm) and Diego Luna (star, executive producer).
- Other Andor cast members in attendance included Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay and Ben Mendelsohn.
- Following the event, Lucasfilm released several new images from the second season of the series, which you can check out below.
- Andor’s final season will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.
- Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).
