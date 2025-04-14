El Capitan “Revenge of the Sith” 20th Anniversary Plans Include a Star Wars Prequel Trilogy Marathon and a Fan Event Screening

The re-release of “Episode III” gets some special offerings at the Disney-operated theater.

With Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary, the El Capitan Theatre will be doing some special showings on top of their regular engagement of the film, including an exclusive Star Wars Prequel Trilogy marathon and a Fan Event screening.

What’s Happening:

The prequel trilogy marathon begins at 3pm on Thursday April 24 with Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace , continuing into Episode II - Attack of the Clones and concluding with Revenge of the Sith . Tickets are $50 for the marathon and include a collectible tin with all you can eat popcorn, three fountain drinks and event credential.

with , continuing into and concluding with . Tickets are $50 for the marathon and include a collectible tin with all you can eat popcorn, three fountain drinks and event credential. The Revenge of the Sith Fan Event screening takes place on Friday April 25 th at 8:30pm at the El Capitan and features a Galactic DJ Party. There are 3 special ticket packages available for this screening. A General Ticket is $30 and includes a reserved seat and event credential. A Padawan Pack is $85 and includes a reserved seat, Death Star Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential. A Jedi Knight Pack is $125 and includes a reserved ticket, Darth Vader Cup, Death Star Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential

Fan Event screening takes place on Friday April 25 at 8:30pm at the El Capitan and features a Galactic DJ Party. There are 3 special ticket packages available for this screening. After that, the regular daily showtimes for Revenge of the Sith at the El Cap are 10:00am, 1:30pm, 5:00pm, and 8:30pm. Tickets are $20 for guests of all ages. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

at the El Cap are 10:00am, 1:30pm, 5:00pm, and 8:30pm. Tickets are $20 for guests of all ages. Dates and showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

More on Star Wars: