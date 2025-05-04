Hasbro Introduces Ezra Bridger Force FX Elite Lightsaber to Star Wars The Black Series for Star Wars Day

Inspired by the weapon seen in "Star Wars: Ahsoka," this incredible collectible features light and sound effects.

“May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day is here and brands everywhere are ready to release an epic wave of merchandise designed with collectors in mind. Hasbro is commemorating the fan-created holiday by releasing the Force FX Elite Ezra Bridger Lightsaber inspired by the weapon seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of Star Wars Day 2025, Hasbro’s creative team took to the internet for their latest Hasbro Pulse Fanstream. This episode focused on the upcoming assortment of Star Wars action collectibles including the Force FX Elite Ezra Bridger Lightsaber coming to the Black Series.

This officially licensed roleplay item features design, deco, and scale based on Ezra Bridger’s Lightsaber™ constructed in live action on Star Wars: Ahsoka™ series on Disney+

Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic Star Wars Lightsaber yet.

Use the buttons on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, blaster deflect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.

This saber features a blue blade unique to Ezra Bridger’s signature weapon. Requires x2 1.5V AA Alkaline batteries (not included).

Star Wars: The Black Series includes roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, series, and more.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Ezra Bridger Lightsaber will be available for pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Exiled to another galaxy after the final Battle of Lothal, Ezra Bridger is rescued by his friend Sabine Wren on the ancient world of Peridea.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE EZRA BRIDGER LIGHTSABER

Ages 14 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $249.99

Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Available Summer 2025

