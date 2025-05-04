Hasbro Introduces Ezra Bridger Force FX Elite Lightsaber to Star Wars The Black Series for Star Wars Day
“May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day is here and brands everywhere are ready to release an epic wave of merchandise designed with collectors in mind. Hasbro is commemorating the fan-created holiday by releasing the Force FX Elite Ezra Bridger Lightsaber inspired by the weapon seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of Star Wars Day 2025, Hasbro’s creative team took to the internet for their latest Hasbro Pulse Fanstream. This episode focused on the upcoming assortment of Star Wars action collectibles including the Force FX Elite Ezra Bridger Lightsaber coming to the Black Series.
- This officially licensed roleplay item features design, deco, and scale based on Ezra Bridger’s Lightsaber™ constructed in live action on Star Wars: Ahsoka™ series on Disney+ and includes an emitter that resembles that of fallen Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus’ saber.
- Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic Star Wars Lightsaber yet.
- Use the buttons on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, blaster deflect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode.
- This saber features a blue blade unique to Ezra Bridger’s signature weapon. Requires x2 1.5V AA Alkaline batteries (not included).
- Star Wars: The Black Series includes roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, series, and more.
- The Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Ezra Bridger Lightsaber will be available for pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and fan channel retailers and sells for $249.99.
Exiled to another galaxy after the final Battle of Lothal, Ezra Bridger is rescued by his friend Sabine Wren on the ancient world of Peridea.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FORCE FX ELITE EZRA BRIDGER LIGHTSABER
- Ages 14 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $249.99
- Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and fan channel retailers
- Available Summer 2025
More Star Wars Day Merchandise:
There are dozens of amazing collectibles, apparel, and accessories to shop in honor of Star Wars Day.
- New Video Teases the Arrival of “Reclaimed and Reforged" Storyline to Savi’s Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- 2025 May the 4th Be With You Dated Collection Lands at Disney Store
- Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Play Set Coming to Disney Store For May The 4th Be With You
- Countdown to Star Wars Day: G1T4-M1N1 Droid Arrives at Disney Store as Part of Daily Cargo Drops
- LEGO Make-and-Take Activity Headed to Walt Disney World and Disneyland for Star Wars Day
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!