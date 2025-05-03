Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Play Set Coming to Disney Store For May The 4th Be With You

Relive all your favorite moments from Star Tours –The Adventures Continue with this epic collectible play set.

Every nerd’s favorite holiday celebration is ALMOST here! That’s right, the Star Wars-spurred “May the 4th Be With You" better known simply as Star Wars Day is less than 24 hours away and Disney Store is more than ready to geek out over everything galactic. Tomorrow will see a spaceport worth of Star Wars-themed drops including the Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set that features a new color scheme.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars fans of every faction have much to love about the franchise, especially on Star Wars Day. Disney Store has a wealth of new products for fans to acquire including a Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set.

Earlier this week, Gizmodo shared an exclusive

Miniature and playset iterations of the collectible have surfaced before at Disney Store and D23 events replicated to look like the ride vehicle from the Disney Parks Star Tours attraction. In 2024 as part of the D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Disney released the StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Play Set

Now a large play set “1000" model—themed to Star Tours – The Adventures Continue (2011)—is headed to Disney Store with an orange exterior, blue seats (that will hold action figures!), and special effects including a screen that shows scenes from the ride.

This collectible comes with 3 ¾-inch figures of C-3PO and R2-D2 from the Droid Factory line positioned at the front of the vehicle facing into the cabin space. Fans can add up to twenty-five (25) 3 ¾-inch figures to the seats, securing them in place with elastic seatbelts (safety first!)

The Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set will be available at Disney Store

Star Tours StarSpeeder 1000 Vehicle Play Set

