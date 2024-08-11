We’re still coming off the high of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event that produced exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Prior to the weekend event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online including a range of Star Wars must haves.

What’s Happening:

Whether you’re a hardcore collector or just want to bring some galactic elements from the best franchise ever into your home, Disney Store has a wonderful assortment of Star Wars items.

The latest offerings debuted this weekend at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and attendees were the first to purchase the awesome products. Now, guests at home can add the Star Wars essentials to their every growing collection with items like Kylo Ren Reforged Helmet Blade of Ochi of Bestoon Pit Droid Action Figure RX-24 Talking Figure R6-D23 Droid Factory Figure Starspeeder 3000 Play Set

Kylo Ren Reforged Helmet – Galactic Archive Series – Star Wars – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $139.99

Premium Kylo Ren roleplay helmet

Realistic light and sound effects including character phrasing

Voice changing capability

Cracks light up

Includes instructions

Ages 8+

Requires 3 x AA batteries, included

Blade of Ochi of Bestoon – Star Wars – Galactic Archive Series – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $79.99

Disney Store Exclusive

Limited Edition of 3,000

Retractable finder

Touch handle to illuminate runes

Comes with display stand (assembly required)

Ages 14+

Requires 1 x CR123A button cell battery, included

Pit Droid Interactive Action Figure – Star Wars – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $49.99

Articulates into stored ''rest mode'' configuration

Holds interactive power wrench, included

Press top of head to hear authentic character sound effects

Features 19 points of articulation

Ages 3+

Requires 3 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

RX-24 Talking Action Figure – Star Wars – Limited Release – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $34.99

Limited Release

Includes light and sound effects

Button-activated character phrases

Eyes and mouth light up in sync with character phrases

Features 13 points of articulation

Ages 3+

Requires 3 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

R6-D23 Star Wars Droid Factory Figure – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $14.99

Fully sculpted droid figure

Features Sorcerer's Apprentice hat from Walt Disney's Fantasia (1940)

Articulated arms

Ages 4+

Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Play Set – Star Wars – Limited Edition – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $300.00

Limited Edition of 3,000

Includes collectible RX-24 and R2-D2 Droid Factory figures

4 3/4'' LCD screen with authentic attraction content

Removable side panels, rooftop carrier and roof panel

Immersive interior lighting sequenced to media

Includes decal sheet for customization

Some assembly required

Requires 6 x AA batteries, not included

Includes two USB cords

Ages 14+

