LEGO’s Cinderella Castle Building Set to Return to Disney Store
The set was originally created for Disney’s 100 year celebration.
After being retired last year, LEGO’s Walt Disney World Castle building kit is set to make a return to Disney Store tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store has announced on X that the Walt Disney World LEGO Disney Castle set is returning to their online store front tomorrow.
- According to Brickset, a LEGO database, the set was originally produced between July 1st, 2023 and September 30th, 2024.
- Released as a part of the Disney 100 celebration, the LEGO set features 4837 pieces making it a fun challenge for fans.
- On the front side, the iconic Cinderella Castle features the EARidescent makeover from Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, including fixed fireworks.
- On the back, the set showcases several unique scenes like a spinning dance floor in the grand ballroom, a fireplace, and the spinning wheel from Sleeping Beauty.
- The set also comes with 8 Disney minifigures, which include Cinderella, Prince Charming, SNow White, Prince Florian, Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.
- Measuring out at 32 inches tall once complete, the LEGO Disney Castle set is the perfect way to disney a touch of magic in your home.
- The set runs for $399.99 (or did previously) and will be available tomorrow at DisneyStore.com.
