Hotel Collection Offering Up to 80% Off Star Wars Diffusers, Candles, Room Sprays, and Fragrance Oils

Transform your favorite living or entertaining space into a galactic experience with themed accessories and fragrances inspired by Star Wars.

Star Wars Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean the “holiday" savings have to stop! For a limited time over at Hotel Collection, fans can secure the brand’s Star Wars-themed diffusers and fragrances for a fraction of the price.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Hotel Collection is all about elevating your lifestyle by bringing calm vibes to every corner of your home, office, bedroom, and entertaining space.

While Hotel Collection offers their signature products in a variety of styles, they’ve also embraced the Star Wars fandom with the Star Wars Studio Pro Scent Diffuser C-3PO Stormtrooper Darth Vader

Star Wars™ Studio Pro Scent Diffuser - Hotel Collection

Additionally as part of their Star Wars Collaboration, the lifestyle brand has created unique scents to bring the essence of “Sith," “Empire," “Jedi," “Galactic Hope," and more to your home.

Studio Pro Scent Diffuser

This advanced diffuser uses cold-air diffusion technology to create a dry nano-mist from fragrance oil, ensuring a consistent, long-lasting aroma covering up to 600 square feet.

Perfect for smaller, more intimate spaces, the Studio Pro Scent Diffuser preserves the therapeutic properties of our fragrance oils, delivering a magical sensory experience without heat or water.

Star Wars™ Studio Pro Scent Diffuser - Hotel Collection

Each of Star Wars styles not only fills your space with captivating scents but also infuses it with the fantasy and allure of the Star Wars galaxy.

Shop the Sale

Right now, all three designs in the Pro Scent Diffuser line

The Star Wars Starter Kit - Hotel Collection

If you want to get a jump start on your diffuser journey, the Starter Kit is on sale for $93.90

Star Wars ™ R2-D2 Chauffeur Car Diffuser™ - Hotel Collection

Guests can also take Hotel Collection on their road via Star Wars Car Diffusers. These are currently selling for $39.95, which is 80% off retail. Themes include the Dark Side Light Side

Star Wars™ Dark Side Trio Set - Hotel Collection

