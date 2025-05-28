Limited Edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Swings Into Disney Store
This uniquely designed interactive Spider-Bot features the futuristic stylings of Miguel O'Hara....and yeah, the eyes glow!
If your Spider-Man collection is missing Spider-Man 2099, good news, Disney Store is here to save the day! A limited edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot (yes, the real thing, not a tactical upgrade) has arrived online and this awesome, interactive bot is just what you’ve been waiting for.
What’s Happening
- A new Spider-Bot has crawled onto the scene at Disney Store, and its look hails directly from Spider-Man 2099.
- The vast Spider-Verse will never cease to amaze us, but this month Disney Store is honing in on the radical, bold, futuristic hero (?) anti-hero (?) Miguel O'Hara.
- Of course this Spider-Bot doesn’t possess the personality of Mr. O’Hara, but it's quick on its feet and can perform some pretty cool moves!
- As with all Spider-Bots, this dude comes with a remote control and can move 360° on its 8 legs. Other interactive elements include light up eyes, sounds, “self-disctuct" and more.
- The Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot is available now at Disney Store and sells for $89.99.
Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot - Limited Edition - $89.99
- Limited Edition of 3,000
- Includes Spider-Bot and Remote Control
- Forward, backward, and 360° movement
- Crouch mode
- Light-up eyes
- Sound features
- Self-destruct button
- Projector Shield
- Digital life meter
- Standard blaster, deluxe blaster, deluxe blaster ammo buttons
- 2.4 GHz
- Ages 8+
- Bot requires 4 x AA batteries, included
- Remote control requires 2 x AAA batteries, included
- Bot: approx. 9 2/5'' x 6 3/4'' x 4 1/3''
- Remote control: approx. 5 3/4'' x 3 1/2'' x 1 1/5''
Spider-Bot Fun:
- Spider-Bots were first introduced at Avengers Campus as part of the WEB Slingers attraction. After fans have acquired the standard Spider-Bot, they can accessorize with tactical upgrades themed to Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, Black Widow and more!
