Limited Edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Swings Into Disney Store

This uniquely designed interactive Spider-Bot features the futuristic stylings of Miguel O'Hara....and yeah, the eyes glow!

If your Spider-Man collection is missing Spider-Man 2099, good news, Disney Store is here to save the day! A limited edition Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot (yes, the real thing, not a tactical upgrade) has arrived online and this awesome, interactive bot is just what you’ve been waiting for.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

A new Spider-Bot

The vast Spider-Verse will never cease to amaze us, but this month Disney Store is honing in on the radical, bold, futuristic hero (?) anti-hero (?) Miguel O'Hara.

Of course this Spider-Bot doesn’t possess the personality of Mr. O’Hara, but it's quick on its feet and can perform some pretty cool moves!

As with all Spider-Bots, this dude comes with a remote control and can move 360° on its 8 legs. Other interactive elements include light up eyes, sounds, “self-disctuct" and more.

The Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot - Limited Edition - $89.99

Limited Edition of 3,000

Includes Spider-Bot and Remote Control

Forward, backward, and 360° movement

Crouch mode

Light-up eyes

Sound features

Self-destruct button

Projector Shield

Digital life meter

Standard blaster, deluxe blaster, deluxe blaster ammo buttons

2.4 GHz

Ages 8+

Bot requires 4 x AA batteries, included

Remote control requires 2 x AAA batteries, included

Bot: approx. 9 2/5'' x 6 3/4'' x 4 1/3''

Remote control: approx. 5 3/4'' x 3 1/2'' x 1 1/5''

