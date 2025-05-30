Disney Store Japan's Sassy Assortment of Donald Duck Accessories Arrive Stateside
Donald Duck is having a moment at Disney Parks and Disney Store and we are here for it! Whether he’s experiencing a zen moment or is full on flustered, the feathered fowl is one of our favorites and new merchandise arrivals are making it easy for fans to share their love of all things Donald.
What’s Happening
- This year, Disney Store has been bringing a variety of plush and accessories from international Disney Store locations to the United States. Today sees another shipment from Disney Store Japan, and this drop is all about Donald Duck!
- Guests can shop the fluffy, feathered, and fun assortment that includes:
- Crossbody Bag
- Plush
- Tote Bag
- Beret
- Just last week we spotted the crossbody bag at Disney Springs and this item is extra fun, because its shaped like Donald’s backside! If you’ve ever visited Mickey’s Philharmagic attraction, then you know what we’re talking about!
- As for the plush, there are two distinct pals to add to your collection. One features a proud Donald complete with a crown (he’s the king) and cape. For added attitude, he’s got his arms crossing his chest in a very, “I’m the boss pose."
- The other plush looks like a baby Donald and features our pal in a sitting position. This plush features soft fur, and a pastel coloring and is so stinking cute!
- Then there’s the tote bag, Donald is featured above his name and he looks like he’s about to do yoga and lean into a downward dog pose. Don’t believe me, just look at this picture. Also, notice his backside featured in the second “d" in “Donald"
- Donald Duck accessories from Disney Store Japan are available now at Disney Store (in the USA) and prices range from $15.99-$34.99.
