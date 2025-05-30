Disney Store Japan's Sassy Assortment of Donald Duck Accessories Arrive Stateside

New plush and bags starring the flustered fowl are all the rage and belong in every Disney collection

Donald Duck is having a moment at Disney Parks and Disney Store and we are here for it! Whether he’s experiencing a zen moment or is full on flustered, the feathered fowl is one of our favorites and new merchandise arrivals are making it easy for fans to share their love of all things Donald.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

This year, Disney Store has been bringing a variety of plush and accessories from international Disney Store locations to the United States. Today sees another shipment from Disney Store Japan, and this drop is all about Donald Duck!

Guests can shop the fluffy, feathered, and fun assortment that includes: Crossbody Bag Plush Tote Bag Beret

Just last week we spotted the crossbody bag at Disney Springs

As for the plush, there are two distinct pals to add to your collection. One features a proud Donald complete with a crown (he’s the king) and cape. For added attitude, he’s got his arms crossing his chest in a very, “I’m the boss pose."

The other plush looks like a baby Donald and features our pal in a sitting position. This plush features soft fur, and a pastel coloring and is so stinking cute!

Then there’s the tote bag, Donald is featured above his name and he looks like he’s about to do yoga and lean into a downward dog pose. Don’t believe me, just look at this picture. Also, notice his backside featured in the second “d" in “Donald"

Donald Duck accessories from Disney Store Japan are available now at Disney Store

Donald Duck Pastel Plush - 10 1/4" - Disney Store Japan

King Donald Duck Plush - 15 1/4" - Disney Store Japan

Donald Duck Canvas Tote Bag - Disney Store Japan

Donald Duck Beret for Adults

Donald Duck Plush Crossbody Bag - Disney Store Japan

