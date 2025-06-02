Opalescent Collection Makes a Shiny Debut at Disney Store

This lovely assortment is perfect for your next visit to the Disney Parks.

It’s time to bring some new color to your wardrobe and Disney Store has the perfect addition that’s designed for days at the Parks or feeling magical at home.

What’s Happening:

A new color collection has arrived at Disney Store and it’s perfect for the end of spring and start of summer.

Fans can dress their best in the Opalescent Collection that includes a Spirit Jersey —reading “Happily Ever After" along the back shoulders,— Loungefly mini backpack, and a Minnie Ear headband (coming soon).

The base color for the assortment is a lovely pastel purple further accented by shiny iridescent elements. The mini backpack is covered in sequins, has dimension ears, a front zip pouch, and a signature bow to indicate that Minnie Mouse was the inspiration.

As for the headband (coming soon!), the fan-favorite accessory features sequin covered padded ears, and a large puffy bow that shimmers in the light.

Guests will find the Opalescent Collection available now at Disney Store

Disney "Happily Ever After" Spirit Jersey for Adults

Minnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Mini Backpack - Opalescent

