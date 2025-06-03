Stars of "Lady and the Tramp" Join the Disney Mini Mix-Its Collection at Disney Store
How much are you loving the Disney Mini Mixits line of micro plush? The Disney Store collection features a playful assortment of characters wearing colorful, swappable headwear themed to attractions, seasonable symbols, and now food, as Lady and Tramp join the collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Another wave of Disney Mini Mix-Its have landed at Disney Store and this time it’s Lady and Tramp who are showing off some stylish new toppers!
- While previous characters have been all about that Disney Parks life, these adorable canines are recreating their memorable date night. How, you ask? With spaghetti and meatballs of course!
- Each plush comes with a swappable headwear accessory and for this release Tramp has a meatball hat, while Lady’s topper is noodle based. Both “seasoned" with spaghetti sauce and basil.
Tramp Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush - Lady and the Tramp 70th Anniversary - 7"
- Mini Mix-Its characters measure 6 inches-7 inches tall and include a plush strap to attach to a favorite accessory with a hook and loop tab.
- Lady and the Tramp Disney Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Lady Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush - Lady and the Tramp 70th Anniversary - 7"
More Disney Store Merchandise:
- A+ For Effort! Disney Store Brings Out First Selection of Back to School Accessories Featuring Princesses, Heroes and More
- Save Up to 50% Off at Disney Store As The Twice Upon a Year Sale Continues
- Disney, Pixar, "Fantastic Four," and "The Simpsons" Themed LEGO Sets Arrive at Disney Store
- Disney Store Japan's Sassy Assortment of Donald Duck Accessories Arrive Stateside
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!