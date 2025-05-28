Photos: Disney California Adventure Hosts Magic Key 70th Kick-Off Event with Photo Ops and Paint the Night Poster Giveaway

You will have to join a Virtual Queue to get your hands on this fabulous Paint the Night poster.

In celebration of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, Disney California Adventure is hosting a special Magic Key activation in Hollywood Land featuring photo ops, a photo booth and a complimentary poster giveaway.

Magic Key holders are invited to stop by the Hyperion Theater Courtyard in Disney California Adventure between May 27th and June 2nd for a Magic Key 70th Celebration event. To access the area, Magic Key holders must join a Virtual Queue, which on the first day yesterday was quoted at a 370 minute wait for our reporter.

The event takes place from 3:30-8:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 27th-June 2nd, 2025.



Once inside the Courtyard, guests can line up for three different photo ops – a Magic Key backdrop, a Pirates of the Caribbean backdrop and an Alice in Wonderland backdrop.

There’s also a Magic Key-themed photo booth that guests can use both outside and inside.

Perhaps the most exciting part is a complimentary Paint the Night parade poster, being given away while supplies last.

The artwork for the poster was designed by artist Hayden Evans, inspired by a piece of promotional artwork for the Main Street Electrical Parade from 1972.

Complimentary Mickey Premium Bars were also being handed out to Magic Key holders.

Along the wall of the Hyperion Courtyard, we spotted these new posters celebrating the many experiences of Disney California Adventure in a very retro style, as well as the original home of the Walt Disney Studios.

The Magic Key 70th Celebration event continues daily through Monday, June 2nd at Disney California Adventure.

