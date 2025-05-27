Photos: Disney Storyland Boutique Gets a Retro Makeover for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

The recently opened Downtown Disney store is sporting a new look in celebration of the resort’s 70th anniversary.

Disney Storyland Boutique, a recently opened store in Downtown Disney, has been transformed with some wonderful retro decor for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration.

The recent hit at Disney Storyland Boutique was a collection of merchandise featuring Duffy’s friends, CookieAnn and ‘Olu Mel. Well, they’re now out as the store has been redecked with some wonderful retro decor and merchandise for Disneyland 70.

As guests walk into the store, they’re greeted by flags depicting each of Disneyland’s original five lands.

More flags can be found on one of the walls of the store.

The retro vibes continue with this excellent Storyland sign, partially making use of some LED lights, with other letters representing Disneyland’s five original lands once again, with some uniquely designed characters, and good old Mickey Mouse.

Those characters also feature in this wall mural, which would make for an excellent photo spot.

Even the mannequin stands have received special decor in recognition of Disneyland 70.

Hanging from the ceiling, you’ll find these three fun lanterns.

Of course, much of the merchandise available here is from the numerous Disneyland 70 collections, which you can see more of here.

