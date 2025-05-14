Photos: CookieAnn and ‘Olu Mel Merchandise Available at Disney Storyland Boutique in Downtown Disney

This comes as their friends Duffy and ShellieMay make their debut in the new Celebrate Happy Cavalcade at Disneyland Park.

With the arrival of Duffy and ShellieMay at Disneyland as part of the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade, guests can now buy merchandise featuring the unique characters at Disney Storyland Boutique.

Disney Storyland Boutique, a recently opened store in Downtown Disney, has been selling a selection of Duffy and friends merchandise since at least early April. Yesterday, we checked in to see what you can currently find in store. The items available at the moment actually don’t feature Duffy nor ShellieMay, but rather their friends CookieAnn and ‘Olu Mel.

You can get this CookieAnn plush direct from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

This reusable bento box celebrates CookieAnn’s Sweet Visit and also features the loveable turtle, ‘Olu Mel.

Speaking of adorable, there’s also this wonderful pin featuring ‘Olu Mel.

More Disneyland Resort News: