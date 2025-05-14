Photos: CookieAnn and ‘Olu Mel Merchandise Available at Disney Storyland Boutique in Downtown Disney

This comes as their friends Duffy and ShellieMay make their debut in the new Celebrate Happy Cavalcade at Disneyland Park.

With the arrival of Duffy and ShellieMay at Disneyland as part of the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade, guests can now buy merchandise featuring the unique characters at Disney Storyland Boutique.

Disney Storyland Boutique, a recently opened store in Downtown Disney, has been selling a selection of Duffy and friends merchandise since at least early April. Yesterday, we checked in to see what you can currently find in store. The items available at the moment actually don’t feature Duffy nor ShellieMay, but rather their friends CookieAnn and ‘Olu Mel.

You can get this CookieAnn plush direct from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

This reusable bento box celebrates CookieAnn’s Sweet Visit and also features the loveable turtle, ‘Olu Mel.

Speaking of adorable, there’s also this wonderful pin featuring ‘Olu Mel.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Doobie Moseley
Doobie is a co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a "hardcore" Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he's visited them literally thousands of times. He currently lives in Nothern California with his wife and teenage son, but looks forward to living in Florida again soon. His absolutely favorite activity is going on a Disney cruise (he's done 12 as of February 2023).
View all articles by Doobie Moseley