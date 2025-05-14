Music From New "Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live" Show at Disney California Adventure to Stream Next Month

Get ready for those catchy songs to be on repeat!

What is sure to be a popular soundtrack from a new live stage show at Disney California Adventure will soon be on streaming platforms early next month, so parents can help the kids relive their Mickey Mouse Clubhouse memories everywhere!

What’s Happening:

Fans are sure to love the music of the new live show at Disney California Adventure, “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live."

In fact, Disney is counting on it. As such, the soundtrack to the show will be available to stream on most major music platforms starting on June 6th.

Five songs will appear on the soundtrack when it arrives, all from the live stage show which officially opens in a few days at the park.

In “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!," Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse welcome guests to Mickey’s house for a fun-filled party. Their friends Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto haven’t made it yet, so Mickey and Minnie take the party on the road to find them, ultimately uniting everyone for a high-energy finale.

You can hear some of the songs as they appear in the show in our video below.

Officially opening on May 16th, lucky visitors have been able to catch surprise performances and enjoy this new must-see new stage production - inspired by Disney Jr.’s global hit series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and the upcoming Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ debuting later this summer - features upbeat original songs, plenty of interactive fun for the little ones, and appearances by beloved Disney characters to sing and dance with.

and the upcoming debuting later this summer - features upbeat original songs, plenty of interactive fun for the little ones, and appearances by beloved Disney characters to sing and dance with. For more information about the show, be sure to check out our post here, and if you’d like to see it for yourself at Disney California Adventure, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel