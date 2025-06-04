Photos/Video: Pixar Pier Debuts Rex Meet and Greet

The "Toy Story" fan-favorite will be meeting for a limited-time, exclusively at Disney California Adventure

The loveable and anxious Rex has arrived at Disney California Adventure, where guests can now meet the gentle giant.

Definitely Our Dino:

On a recent trip to Disney California Adventure, Laughing Place had the opportunity to meet Rex just days after his official Pixar Pier debut.

The adorably high-strung dinosaur began meeting guests on June 1st in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pixar’s Toy Story.

Meeting just across from Pixar Pal-Around, the character will only be available for a limited-time, so make sure you head out to Disneyland Resort

Toy Story Touchups:

Rex isn’t the only special offering in Pixar Pier!

Guests looking to grab a high score on Toy Story Midway Mania will notice the attraction has been decked out in special “Celebrate Happy" decor for the Disneyland 70th celebration.

