When the Savannah Bananas Took Over Disneyland

The Savannah Bananas brought their one-of-a-kind brand of sports entertainment to Disneyland this week. With a weekend showdown against the Firefighters in Anaheim’s Angel Stadium, the timing couldn’t have been better for the “Greatest Show in Sports" to meet the “Happiest Place on Earth."



Disneyland is currently celebrating its 70th anniversary with the high-energy Celebrate Happy! Campaign, complete with a catchy theme song that wouldn’t feel out of place at a Bananas game. And in a picture-perfect coincidence, the celebration’s colors include a splash of yellow — which on Banana Day was more like a tidal wave.

We got to talk to Jackson Olson and DR Meadows about @TheSavBananas and visiting Disneyland. One is a life-long fan and for the other it's a "1st Visit"! #BananasatDL pic.twitter.com/TaxwqlVB5a — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 28, 2025

Over the years, plenty of sports teams have marched down Disneyland’s Main Street. This is usually in celebration of a big win, e.g. a Super Bowl, World Series — you name it. But even in the middle of their season, the Savannah Bananas’ appearance highlighted how much they share with Disney in the realm of entertainment. The newly created Banana Ball now features five teams, with the Savannah Bananas as the founding and currently most widely known squad.

Founder Jesse Cole — aka the Man in the Yellow Tux — has often cited Walt Disney’s commitment to immersive storytelling and his willingness to dream big as a guiding inspiration. Like Disneyland, Banana Ball reimagines tradition, invites everyone into the story, and delivers moments you couldn’t script if you tried. It is not simply a sports exhibition for fun but it is an athletic competition wrapped in showmanship.





At a Banana Ball game, fans don’t just watch — they play. Catch a foul ball? That’s an out. In between innings, you can expect singalongs, audience competitions, spontaneous conga lines and other dance breaks like the signature “Hey Baby!" that they performed in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle during their visit. It’s baseball meets variety show meets block party. Much like Disney Parks invite guests to create their own adventures, Banana Ball makes space for unforgettable memories.

One such moment came recently at a sold-out Kauffman Stadium, where two-time Purple Heart recipient Sgt. Lonnie Gaudet stepped up to the plate for a guest at bat. After hearing how he saved fellow soldiers in one attack and lost part of his leg in another, the ballpark crowd rose to honor his heroism. Gaudet then delivered a clutch hit that would secure the inning win for the Bananas. As he reached first base, the stadium erupted. His wife and kids joined him, the Bananas mobbed him, and of course the opposing team players the Firefighters came over to congratulate him, too. Like Disneyland, Bananaland is a place where dreams come true.

The organization behind it all is called Fans First, a philosophy that’s as central to Bananaland as guest happiness is in Disneyland. And that spirit was in full force during their visit. Before their scheduled appearances even started, players from both the Bananas and the Firefighters were spotted all over the park —signing autographs, taking selfies, meet cast members and chatting with anyone who so much as made eye contact as they were filming for their wildly popular socials. During their cavalcade, they turned Main Street into a full-on block party, handing out high fives, fist bumps, and joy from “it’s a small world" promenade all the way to Town Square.

As ESPN broadcasts their games to a growing national audience, the Bananas’ appearance at Disneyland marks a fitting milestone in the sports’ growth and popularity of Savannah Bananas. Demand is such that game tickets are distributed via a lottery with only a handful of games played in this region. Throughout the day at Disneyland, fans could be overheard buzzing with excitement about finally seeing the team live—grateful for the unexpected chance encounter. They eagerly shared where they had spotted the Bananas, proudly showed off their photos, and passed along tips to fellow fans hoping to catch a glimpse. Some even found themselves explaining to curious onlookers who the Bananas were and why they’re so special: a team that puts fans first, embraces joy, and turns baseball into something magical. It was a day of banana treats, spontaneous joy, and shared values—a celebration of fun, connection, and the power of play.

Savannah Bananas vs. The Firefighters will stream on ESPN+/Disney+ 7 p.m. PT and you can discover the origins of the Savannah Bananas and banana ball through a five part series Bananaland available on ESPN+