ESPN+ to Take Baseball Fans Behind the Scenes of the Savannah Bananas in New Series, “Bananaland”

Bananaland, a five-part ESPN+ Original series taking fans behind the scenes of baseball’s craziest, most innovative franchise, will premiere Friday, August 19, on ESPN+ and ESPN2.

Capturing the origins of the Bananas’ wild, new style of baseball, Bananaland follows the team’s owners, players, coaches, and staff as they embark on a seven-city “World Tour” in their quest to bring the revolutionary rules and extravagant showmanship of Banana Ball to the masses.

Episode one debuts on ESPN+ Friday morning and will air on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

The remaining four episodes will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ on Fridays through September 16.

The series features former Major League Baseball stars who make appearances playing for the Bananas, including Bill Lee, Jake Peavy, Jonny Gomes, and more.

The linear debut of episode one on ESPN2 follows a live Savannah Bananas game played by Banana Ball Rules on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET. The Bananas will host the Party Animals at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Ga.

ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer will be on-site for pre- and post-game coverage on SportsCenter, as well as @ESPN on Tik Tok and Instagram.

SportsCenter on SnapChat will also cover the game with ESPN host Skubie Mageza in Savannah.

The Bananas are led by yellow tuxedo-clad owner Jesse Cole, the driving force behind their creative, zany and thoroughly entertaining approach to baseball.

ESPN+ will stream five more Bananas games played by Banana Ball Rules, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Watch the trailer for Bananaland below:

