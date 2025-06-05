Temporary Earl of Sandwich and Earl of Sandwich Tavern Set to Close This Summer at Downtown Disney

The location is closing as the resort prepares to welcome a new Porto's Bakery.

The popular Earl of Sandwich restaurant located in Downtown Disney is set to close ahead of the opening of its new permanent location on the west side of Disneyland’s premiere shopping district.

The Earl of Sandwich as well as the Earl of Sandwich Tavern opened back in February of 2023, replacing the former La Brea Bakery.

While this location was always intended to be temporary, Earl of Sandwich won’t be leaving Downtown Disney anytime soon.

According to the news source, the temporary location near Star Wars

Unfortunately, as Earl of Sandwich prepares to close the Esplanade-adjacent dining offering, they will be letting go of approximately 167 employees. Layoffs are set to begin on July 28th and end on August 10th.

I would imagine that means Earl of Sandwich will close sometime in that timeframe.

Based on the large number of employees being laid off, it sounds like the new permanent location may still be a ways off from opening.

The building that currently houses Earl of Sandwich is set to be demolished as Downtown Disney prepares to welcome a brand new Porto’s Bakery location

The one of a kind version of the popular Los Angeles-based Cuban bakery is set to feature both sitdown and quick service.

While it's sad to see Earl of Sandwich close down once again, there are incredible limited-time food and beverage offerings available throughout the resort for the 70th anniversary celebration.

With over 70 new items throughout Downtown Disney, Disneyland, and Disney California Adventure

You can check out our foodie guide for the "Celebrate Happy" festivities

