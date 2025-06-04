Does This Glimpse of a Real Life H.E.R.B.I.E. from “Fantastic Four” Preview the Version Coming to Disneyland?

A video posted by the official “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” account features a working H.E.R.B.I.E., but where will he be used?

A video has given us a fun glimpse of a real life H.E.R.B.I.E. from The Fantastic Four: First Steps and it’s possible it’s a preview of what to expect at Disneyland this summer… unless it’s not, that is.

What’s Happening:

In the wake of tickets going on sale The Fantastic Four: First Steps today, a video was posted by the official Fantastic Four Twitter account, oh-so briefly showing the FF’s lovable robot H.E.R.B.I.E. in action. This was clearly not footage from the film, but instead was a “real life" moving and speaking (well, squawking at the least) H.E.R.B.I.E.

This video begged the question whether this could be the H.E.R.B.I.E. who will be seen at Disneyland this summer. It was announced in March at SXSW that the Fantastic Four characters would be seen in Disneyland's Tomorrowland this summer to promote First Steps. So it's certainly possible this could be a H.E.R.B.I.E. being prepped for that. Though it's also possible it's one they will be using for the film's press tour, much in the way they had a puppeted Stitch take part in all sorts of promotion for the new Lilo & Stitch movie, including interviews at the press junket.

The announcement that the Fantastic Four characters would be seen in Disneyland's Tomorrowland, not in Avengers Campus, made sense given First Steps' retro-future setting and how it blends well with the history and aesthetics of Tomorrowland.

The Redemption of H.E.R.B.I.E.

H.E.R.B.I.E. has a notable history, joining the rare likes of Marvel’s Firestar or DC’s Harley Quinn as a longtime comic book character who wasn’t introduced in the comic books but rather in an adaptation. H.E.R.B.I.E first appeared in the 1978 animated series The New Fantastic Four , where he was a core member of the team alongside Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman (then the Invisible Girl) and The Thing.

A year later, H.E.R.B.I.E. was then introduced into Marvel Comics continuity as an invention of Reed Richards'.

Often mocked by older fans as overly cutesy, for years, the belief was H.E.R.B.I.E. was swapped in for Human Torch om the cartoon because of concerns over children trying to emulate the fiery Johnny Storm. However, that wasn’t correct - a new fourth member was needed because Human Torch’s rights had been licensed separately at the time for a project that never happened.

Usually treated as a goofy character who’s very appearance served as a jokey reference to a cartoon few people had strong memories of, H.E.R.B.I.E. would make sporadic appearances in Marvel Comics stories through the years, along with a few other Marvel cartoons.

Now though, he’s ready for the big screen and while he actually was introduced in the late 70s — the then-recent release of Star Wars and the popularity of R2-D2 possibly playing a role in his conception – he still fits right in with the 1960s, retro-future vibes of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits theaters on July 25.

