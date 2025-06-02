Disney+ Launches New Marvel Animated Rewind Non-Stop Playlist

Watch some of Marvel’s most beloved animated series 24/7 with this new Disney+ playlist.

Disney+ has added a new non-stop playlist, giving fans of Marvel’s animated offerings the chance to get their fill all day long.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has added the new “Marvel Animated Rewind" playlist to the streaming platform, featuring a number of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes in animated fashion.

The Disney+ playlist streams are a lot like channels on the platform, constantly playing the content with some dedicated to Star Wars

For example, Disney+ also recently introduced a non-stop Phineas and Ferb playlist

There’s also a new Throwback Stream Recess, Kim Possible, Doug, Cadet Kelly, Gilmore Girls and Lizzie McGuire.

On the “Marvel Animated Rewind" playlist, you’ll find classic animated series such as: Iron Man: Armored Adventures Fantastic Four Spider-Man: The Animated Series X-Men: The Animated Series and more!



