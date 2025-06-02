Disney+ Launches New Marvel Animated Rewind Non-Stop Playlist

Watch some of Marvel’s most beloved animated series 24/7 with this new Disney+ playlist.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney+ has added a new non-stop playlist, giving fans of Marvel’s animated offerings the chance to get their fill all day long.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ has added the new “Marvel Animated Rewind" playlist to the streaming platform, featuring a number of Marvel’s most iconic superheroes in animated fashion.
  • The Disney+ playlist streams are a lot like channels on the platform, constantly playing the content with some dedicated to Star Wars, Marvel, or throwback eras.
  • For example, Disney+ also recently introduced a non-stop Phineas and Ferb playlist as that series gets ready to return for an all-new season – its first in 10 years!
  • There’s also a new Throwback Stream, which features nostalgic films and shows such as Recess, Kim Possible, Doug, Cadet Kelly, Gilmore Girls and Lizzie McGuire.

  • On the “Marvel Animated Rewind" playlist, you’ll find classic animated series such as:
    • Iron Man: Armored Adventures
    • Fantastic Four
    • Spider-Man: The Animated Series
    • X-Men: The Animated Series
    • and more!

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now