Steven Spielberg Looks Back at His Classic 1975 Film in New “Jaws @ 50” Trailer for National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu
George Lucas, James Cameron, J.J. Abrams and more also are interviewed for the new look at the impact of “Jaws.”
Made with the participation of Steven Spielberg, the trailer has debuted for a new documentary about the beloved and iconic Jaws coming to National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu in July.
What's Happening:
- Showing that even a Universal movie can get a big spotlight on Disney-owned platforms if it’s notable enough, the new documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story will debut on National Geographic on July 10 at 9/8c, before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the next day. You can watch the trailer below.
- Produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Documentaries and Nedland Films, the 90-minute documentary is from director Laurent Bouzereau, who most recently made the Disney+ documentary Music By John Williams. Bouzereau has a long history with Spielberg as the creator of documentaries and behind-the-scenes documentaries/Making Of looks at many of Spileberg’s films, including Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. and much more
- This summer marks the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s seminal Jaws and amongst a ton of screenings and remembrances occurring for the film, the press release for Jaws @ 50 touts it as “this summer’s only authorized documentary on the making of Jaws, with the award-winning director himself diving back into the story that launched his career and earned him final cut on the film, a creative control he has maintained for the last 50 years."
- Nat Geo notes that their own SharkFest wouldn’t exist without Jaws’ popularity, stating that the documentary will follow Jaws’ path from “Peter Benchley’s bestselling novel to the cinematic phenomenon that is Jaws and how the film continues to ripple through pop culture, cinema and shark conservation to this day."
- Along with Steven Spielberg himself, new interviews done for the documentary include notable Jaws-connected participants Joe Alves (production designer), Jonathan Filley (Cassidy), Lorraine Gary (Ellen Brody), Carl Gottlieb (Meadows, screenwriter), Jeffrey Kramer (Hendricks), Ian Shaw (son of Robert Shaw, who played Quint), Jeffrey Voorhees (Alex Kintner), and composer John Williams.
- There are also interviews with many notable filmmakers and actors discussing Jaws’ significance and its impact to this day, including J.J. Abrams, Emily Blunt, James Cameron, Cameron Crowe, George Lucas, Greg Nicotero, Jordan Peele, Steven Soderbergh, Guillermo del Toro, and Robert Zemeckis.
- There are also several participants from Peter Benchley’s family, including his wife, renowned voice for sharks and ocean policy advocate Wendy Benchley; their children, Tracy Benchley Turner and Clayton Benchley; and his brother, Nat Benchley.
- The documentary also focuses on how Jaws’ immense popularity increased an overall fascination with sharks, with insight on that perspective produced by marine advocates and scientists like Philippe Cousteau, Candace Fields, Austin Gallagher, Gibbs Kuguru, Dr. John Mandelman (New England Aquarium), National Geographic Explorer and photographer Brian Skerry, Dr. Greg Skomal and others.
- For Amblin Documentaries, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are producers. For Nedland Films, Laurent Bouzereau and Markus Keith are producers. Wendy Benchley and Laura Bowling executive produce the documentary. And, for National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson and Ted Duvall executive produce.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com