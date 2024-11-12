Downtown Disney’s Porto’s Location to Feature First for Southern California Chain

But we still don't know when we can eat there.

Fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Porto’s Bakery & Cafe to the Disneyland Resort just got a big update, including the debut of a first-of-its-kind concept for the popular Southern California chain.

What’s Happening:

As part of a number of reveals about the future of Downtown Disney

This new location will be the first-of-its-kind for the popular chain, as it will be the first to ever feature sit-down table service as well as a full bar.

Disneyland Resort guests on the go can still stop by for the signature Cheese Rolls, Potato Balls and other favorites, but the new table service and bar option is there for the enhanced Porto’s experience.

More details about this new location are promised in the future, so those who’ve been waiting for this dining location will still have to wait a bit longer.

First announced at the D23 Expo in 2022 (where attendees were even given Porto’s treats at the end of the Disney Parks presentation), fans have been clamoring for this new location since its reveal.

Porto’s Bakery & Cafe has long been a Southern California favorite, known for its sweet pastries and treats, savory Cuban food, and incredible desserts.

This announcement came alongside other dining announcements for Downtown Disney at the time, including Din Tai Fung, Centrico, and Paseo – all of which have already opened in the Downtown Disney District.

Porto’s is likely headed to the former site of the La Brea Bakery, which has been the temporary home of the on again/off again Downtown Disney staple, Earl of Sandwich, since its unexpected closure early last year.

Back in July, a new Earl of Sandwich pop-up opened near the Star Wars

There is no opening date or timeline that has been officially announced for the new Porto’s location.

