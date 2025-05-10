Photos: Construction Continues on Former Tortilla Jo’s and ESPN Zone, Plus New Earl of Sandwich at Downtown Disney

Check out the current construction progress at the Disneyland Resort’s shopping and dining district.

Work continues in Downtown Disney on demolishing the former Tortilla Jo’s, constructing a new Earl of Sandwich, and transforming the former ESPN Zone. Let’s take a look at the current progress.

Disneyland’s premiere shopping district has been undergoing a major expansion, adding new shopping, dining, and entertainment near the Disneyland Hotel, including Din Tai Fung, an Avengers retail location, and more.

The former Tortilla Jo’s restaurant building, which isn’t being fully demolished, is chopping off its second story. The top story has been removed as the building transforms into a more mid-century aesthetic to match the rest of the shopping district.

Two new dining experiences will open in Tortilla Jo’s place – Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon and Pearl’s Roadhouse BBQ. Pearl’s Roadhouse BBQ is set to offer BBQ classics like pulled pork, beef brisket, and smoked turkey, with Arthur & Sons set to provide guests with a classic, upscale steakhouse experience.

Over in the west side expansion to Downtown Disney, a new Earl of Sandwich location is being constructed. Once it’s ready, Earl will move over here from its current location on the other side of Downtown Disney to make way for Porto’s Bakery & Cafe.

Earl of Sandwich will take over the venue's ground floor with the “British Invasion" themed Carnaby Tavern on the upper level.

Not much visible progress has been made on the former ESPN Zone since our last update, which will be transformed into a multi-use space for a variety of stores. One of those stores will be lululemon, featuring innovative athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for yoga, running, training, golf and tennis.

