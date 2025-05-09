Disneyland Resuming Sales of Select Magic Key Passes on May 20th
Two levels of Magic Key passes will be going on sale just in time for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.
Select Magic Key pass types will once again be available at the Disneyland Resort starting Tuesday, May 20th.
What’s Happening:
- Two levels of Magic Key passes are set to go back on sale starting Tuesday, May 20th. Those two levels are the Inspire and Believe keys, the highest and second highest tiers, respectively.
- The waiting room for the sale will open no earlier than 8:45 a.m. PT. and sales will begin no earlier than 9:00 a.m. PT.
- Renewals remain available for all pass types up to 30 days before pass expiration.
- Current prices for the Inspired and Believe keys are as follows:
- Believe Key – $1,374 ($1,249 prior to 2024)
- Inspire Key – $1,749 ($1,649 prior to 2024)
- The reopening of sales will allow more guests to enjoy the magic of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration – with special discounts and 70th-themed extras just for key holders, such as complimentary keepsakes and experiences at select times.
- Plus, a special Magic Key merchandise collection and insulated cooler bag are available for purchase.
- Click here to check out the current list of blockout dates for each pass level.
- For more details on the “notify me" option and other tips on purchasing a Magic Key pass, visit Disneyland.com.
