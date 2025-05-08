“it’s a small world” Reopening Date Pushed Back Once Again at Disneyland
“it’s a small world” has been under refurbishment since January 2025.
It’s going to take a few more days of moons and golden suns until guests at Disneyland Park can once again sail the Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed.
What’s Happening:
- “it’s a small world" has been closed for refurbishment at Disneyland since last holiday season’s run of the holiday overlay.
- The attraction was originally supposed to reopen on April 25th, but was pushed back until tomorrow, May 9th.
- Now, the reopening date has been postponed once more – with a new planned reopening date of Tuesday, May 13th.
- When the attraction reopens next week, it will include two brand-new figures in the Latin American scene, namely Miguel and his trusted alebrije, Dante, from Pixar’s Coco.
- On Disneyland’s birthday, July 17th, Richard Sherman’s “Last Verse" of the iconic song will be added to the attraction.
- “it’s a small world" has been under refurbishment since its closure in January 2025, resulting in nearly four months of updates.
- Previously, the ride had also experienced a significant refurbishment from September to November 2024, during which repairs were conducted and a seasonal holiday overlay was added.
