“it’s a small world” Reopening Date Pushed Back Once Again at Disneyland

It’s going to take a few more days of moons and golden suns until guests at Disneyland Park can once again sail the Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed.

What’s Happening:

“ it’s a small world

The attraction was originally supposed to reopen on April 25th, but was pushed back until tomorrow, May 9th.

Now, the reopening date has been postponed once more – with a new planned reopening date of Tuesday, May 13th.

When the attraction reopens next week, it will include two brand-new figures in the Latin American scene, namely Miguel and his trusted alebrije, Dante, from Pixar’s Coco .

. On Disneyland’s birthday, July 17th, Richard Sherman’s “Last Verse" of the iconic song will be added to the attraction

“it’s a small world" has been under refurbishment since its closure in January 2025, resulting in nearly four months of updates.

Previously, the ride had also experienced a significant refurbishment from September to November 2024, during which repairs were conducted and a seasonal holiday overlay was added.

