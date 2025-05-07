Disneyland Magic Key Holders Can Get Their Hands on the Latest in Popcorn Containment Options to Celebrate Disneyland's 70th Anniversary
The bags have already been quite popular overseas.
Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can get their hands on a special new popcorn-carrying insulated bag (complete with pocket!) to “Celebrate Happy" as we get ready for the 70th anniversary of Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can soon get their hands on a fun new accessory that has already been all the rage over at the Tokyo Disney Resort and in the popcorn containment community.
- A new 70th anniversary-themed insulated cooler bag will be available for Disneyland Magic Key holders starting on May 8th, 2025 at select locations throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
- The bag is capable of not only holding your box of popcorn, but also a bottled beverage, all while keeping it cool (or warm if you’re just housing the popcorn.
- Oh, and the best feature - it has a pocket too.
- As with any special Magic Key holder offering, there are some rules: Tickets and park reservations required. Limit one insulated cooler bag per Magic Key holder per transaction, while supplies last. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice or liability.
- The special bag is themed to the upcoming 70th anniversary of Disneyland, which is inviting guests to “celebrate happy" starting on May 16th.
- Continuing through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will also bring back the fan-favorite “Paint the Night" parade to Disneyland Park.
- Guests can look forward to the new “World of Color Happiness!" nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure Park, which will draw inspiration from Walt Disney’s words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!," and with the cast of the Pixar Animation Studios hits, Inside Out and Inside Out 2.
- The nighttime spectacular “Wondrous Journeys" will also return to Disneyland Park, enhanced with fireworks on select nights. The high-energy parade “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" will also return to Disney California Adventure Park.
- On the actual anniversary of Disneyland Park, the highly anticipated Walt Disney - A Magical Life, will debut at the Main Street Opera House on July 17th, 1955, featuring the first-ever Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney himself.
