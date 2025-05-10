Tinker Bell Gets an Updated Costume as Paint the Night Prepares to Return to Disneyland in Less Than a Week

The beloved Paint the Night Parade will return to Disneyland for the park’s 70th anniversary celebration on May 16th, 2025.

Disneyland fans have now been asking “when can we do this again?" for years, and finally, in less than one week, the beloved Paint the Night Parade will return to Disneyland Park! Disneyland has shared one of the first new images of the parade, showing off a new costume for Tinker Bell.

What’s Happening:

This fan-favorite, dazzling nighttime parade, which first premiered during Disneyland’s 60th anniversary, will make its grand return to Disneyland for the 70th celebration, lighting up Main Street, U.S.A. with stunning color and more than a million brilliant LED lights.

The Paint the Night parade features innovative floats, vibrant costumes, incredible special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances.

Leading off the parade, Tinker Bell has received an updated costume making better use of technology now available 10 years after the parade’s original debut.

Mickey Mouse uses his vivid imagination to harness the power of Tinker Bell’s pixie dust and “Paint the Night" in Disney dreams, bringing to light beloved characters and stories from Pixar and Disney Animation films such as Monsters, Inc. , Cars , Toy Story , The Little Mermaid , Beauty and the Beast , and more.

, , , , , and more. The Frozen float featuring Anna and Elsa in Elsa’s grand Ice Palace will return to Main Street, U.S.A. for the first time since its initial run.

float featuring Anna and Elsa in Elsa’s grand Ice Palace will return to Main Street, U.S.A. for the first time since its initial run. When the parade moved to Disney California Adventure Frozen float was too tall to fit under the Red Car Trolley

float was too tall to fit under the There’s no word on if The Incredibles float will continue to be featured in the parade or not.

float will continue to be featured in the parade or not. Paint the Night returns to Disneyland on May 16th, 2025 as part of the 70th Anniversary Celebration

