More Details Revealed for “A Story of Celebration” Disneyland 70th Anniversary Guided Tour
The tour will celebrate and explore the park’s heritage, riding some of the park’s classic attractions and experiencing the returning Paint the Night Parade.
More details have been revealed about the new, two-hour guided tour coming to Disneyland for its 70th anniversary that will celebrate and explore the park’s heritage.
What’s Happening:
- Bookings are now open for A Story of Celebration: 70th Anniversary Guided Tour, a two-hour add-on experience that explores the heritage of Disneyland Park.
- This two-hour walking tour will explore the rich heritage of Disneyland Park, from opening day attractions to the latest innovations. As you visit iconic locations around the park, you’ll learn more about Walt Disney’s vision of this happy place and how it’s continued to grow and evolve over the decades.
- Highlights of this 2 hour guided tour include:
- Learning about significant Disneyland moments and uncovering some rarely shared stories
- A scenic ride aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat and the Disneyland Railroad
- Lightning Lane entry for a select, undisclosed attraction that’s fun for all ages
- Reserved viewing for the Paint the Night Parade
- Complimentary popcorn during your parade viewing
- Take home a memento of your peek into the past
- The cost of the 70th Anniversary Guided Tour is $120 per person.
- For more information and to book yourself a spot in this new experience, visit Disneyland.com.
- The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration kicks off in less than a week on Friday, May 16th, 2025.
