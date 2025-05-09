Photos: Even More Disneyland 70th Celebration Decor Installed with One Week to Go Until the Event’s Kick Off

As soon as you step through the gates of Disneyland, you’ll be immediately welcomed by the colorful 70th anniversary decor.

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration officially kicks off one week from today on May 16th, but visitors to Disneyland Park today can already see many signs of the celebration with plenty of decor installed.

Starting off in the Esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, is this new 50-foot tall sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle, with colorful glass panels and golden charms representing Disneyland’s five original lands.

Stepping through the gates of Disneyland Park, the iconic floral Mickey welcomes you to the celebration with a display of vibrant flowers.

All up and down Main Street, U.SA., you’ll now find multi-colored banners and bunting in the pink, blue and yellow color scheme of the celebration.

In the heart of Town Square, you’ll spot an installation that will feature Mickey and Minnie, created just for the anniversary. So far, just the backdrop of the photo op has been installed.

Continuing down Main Street, we’ll find plenty more colorful banners and bunting decorating all of the buildings of this turn-of-the-century street.

Since we reported on the installation of the Disneyland 70 medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle, the 70th banners leading up to the Castle have now also been installed.

