Celebrate runDisney: Preview the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Merchandise
This year's event is all about the Disneyland 70th anniversary.
It’s almost time to lace up for the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon weekend, and now runDisney has unveiled merchandise headed to this year’s event.
What’s Happening:
- runDisney events are some of the best ways to celebrate fitness and the magic of Disney.
- This January and February, racers are headed out to the Disneyland Resort for the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend.
- Taking place from January 29th through February 1st, the series of races, ranging from a 5K to the 13.1 mile half marathon challenge, are all themed around the “Celebrate Happy” Disneyland 70th festivities.
- Each race has its own individual theme, with the 5K being themed to “Celebrate Joy,” the 10K to “Celebrate Imagination,” and the half marathon to “Celebrate Togetherness.”
- For the biggest challenge, the event weekend also offers the Dumbo Double Dare Challenge, which invites racers to take on the 10K and the half-marathon for a special medal.
- As the race weekend approaches, runDisney Blog has unveiled merchandise items that runners can pick up to commemorate their on-foot trip around the resort.
- Available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at the Disneyland Hotel, fans will find a lineup of apparel, accessories, and collectibles only available during the weekend.
- Each race has its own special shirt, allowing runners to show off their accomplishments.
- Honing in on the jewel-toned aesthetic of the Disneyland 70th, fans will also find apparel that showcases characters like Dumbo, Sorcerer Mickey, and Joy.
- You’ll also find a specialty pair of Minnie ears, houseware items, and magnets.
- And this is just a small preview of the amazing shopping headed to the Disneyland Hotel’s Exhibit Hall.
- To shop the Expo, guests will be able to visit during these select times:
- Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
- Friday, January 30, 2026 | 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm
- Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
- For January 29th, guests will need to acquire a Virtual Queue timeslot to shop the merchandise.
- This can be done on the Disneyland App from your hotel room or within 90 miles of the Disneyland Resort.
runDisney Hiatus:
- The 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will be somewhat of a last hurrah at the Disneyland Resort.
- After the weekend, runDisney events will go on hiatus for an unspecified amount of time due to construction projects around the resort.
- While Disney didn’t specify the exact reason, it is safe to assume the major Disneyland Forward projects, including a new parking structure, the Avatar expansion of Disney California Adventure, and other expansions are the main culprit.
- runDisney events will continue at Walt Disney World and their virtual races.
