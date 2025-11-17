A Royal Reveal: First Look At The 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Medals
From the 5K to the Fairytale Challenge, each stained-glass medal celebrates a beloved princess and the magic that fuels your run.
runDisney has unveiled the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend medals, and this year’s designs are a first-of-their-kind!
What’s Happening:
- For the first time ever, each medal is crafted as a glimmering stained-glass window, shining light (literally) through some of Disney’s most beloved princess stories. It’s a bold new artistic direction, and one that instantly elevates the tradition of earning your royal bling.
- The annual Princess Half Marathon Weekend is known for celebrating the defining qualities of Disney heroines. In 2026, those themes take center stage through medals that look like they were pulled straight from an enchanted castle corridor. Whether you’re a first-time runner or a runDisney devotee, these designs are bound to become instant collector favorites.
- Participants will earn one of these luminous medals depending on their chosen journey:
- Disney Princess 5K, themed to Merida from Brave, is a family-friendly race inspired by forging your fate.
- Disney Princess 10K, themed to Moana, shining a light on how far you’ll go.
- Disney Princess Half Marathon, themed to Rapunzel and all the fun you’ll get “tangled up” in on the course.
- The Disney Fairytale Challenge, themed to Belle from Beauty and the Beast, rewards runners who take on both the 10K and Half Marathon with one epic bonus medal inspired by adventure in the great wide somewhere.
- Each medal is not only themed to its princess but designed to glow with translucent colors, intricate metalwork, and iconography, turning every finisher’s moment into a royal reveal.
- Now, lace up and let’s take a closer look at the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend medals:
Merida Disney Princess 5K Medal
Moana Disney Princess 10K Medal
Rapunzel Disney Princess Half Marathon Medal
Belle Disney Fairytale Challenge Medal
