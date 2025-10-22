Lace 'Em Up: Brooks x runDisney Showcases New 2025 Wine & Dine Exclusives — Including EPCOT-Inspired Shoe Design

The shoes will be available to participants of this weekend's event

As the 2025 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend approaches, we are getting a closer look at the special Brooks x runDisney shoes that participants can get their hands on and feet in this weekend.

What’s Happening:

The 2025 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon is literally hours away, and we are learning more about the special Brooks x runDisney shoes that will be available at the expo this week.

Specifically, a pair of EPCOT-inspired kicks have been added to the roster, featuring a Spaceship Earth icon and a winey purple sole.

The previously-announced Stitch shoes will also debut.

Beyond that, some returning favorites will also be available once again.

The shoes will be available at the runDisney Health and Fitness expo which takes place ahead of (and during) the races, starting on Thursday, October 23, 2025 from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM at the ESPN

Those participating in the races must attend the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at least one day prior to their first event to pick up their race bib, participant shirt and pre-purchased merchandise.

Plus, they can check out the new Brooks x runDisney shoes!:

New Releases

Ghost Max 3 runDisney W&D | $170

The limited-edition Ghost Max 3 captures the innovation of EPCOT Spaceship Earth

Men’s Ghost Max 3 size range from 7–15 while Women’s Ghost Max 3 sizes range: 5–12

Glycerin 22 Stitch | $175

The limited-edition Glycerin 22 features everyone’s favorite alien through bold details, including a bright blue hue, bite marks, his signature, and experiment 626 himself - Stitch! We previously wrote about this Stitch special edition shoe,

Also Rans (Returning Items)

Adrenaline GTS 24 Core runDisney | $150

Bring more magic to every mile in this limited-edition Adrenaline GTS 24, featuring an iconic Mickey Mouse detail and colors that match the runDisney core merchandise collection. The Adrenaline GTS 24 running shoes feature nitrogen infused cushioning for lightweight softness. The trusted GuideRails support system helps reduce excess motion, and the mesh upper provides breathable comfort.

Men’s Adrenaline sizes range from 7-15 while Women’s Adrenaline size ranges from 5-13.

Ghost Max 2 runDisney Minnie Mouse | $160

Red-and-white polka dots and a bow detail on the heel highlight Minnie Mouse’s iconic style on this limited-edition Ghost Max 2. Lots of lightweight cushioning, a rocker shape that actively helps you move from landing to toe-off, and a broad base for added stability, the Ghost Max 2 is ready to roll. Also available in wide.

Men’s Ghost Max 2 size ranges from 7-15 and Women’s Ghost Max 2 size ranges 5-12.

Ghost Max 2 runDisney Mickey Mouse | $160

Bold pops of color paired with hidden Mickey Mouse details make this limited-edition Ghost Max 2 fit for even the world’s most famous mouse. With lots of soft, lightweight cushioning, a rocker shape that actively helps you move from landing to toe-off, and a broad base for added stability, the Ghost Max 2 is ready to roll. Also available in wide.

Men’s Ghost Max 2 size ranges 7-15 and Women’s Ghost Max 2 sizes range from 5-12.

The Sole of runDisney:

In October 2024, Brooks announced a multi‑year agreement to become the official running shoe of the runDisney race series that also sees Brooks creating Disney-themed running shoes.

Brooks will offer shoes and provide official race shirts at runDisney race weekends, which started with the Springtime Surprise event earlier this year.

In 2026, Brooks will design Brooks jackets for Club runDisney members.

Brooks creates performance footwear, apparel and accessories for runners worldwide with the aim of inspiring everyone to run their path by creating the best gear, tools and experiences. Since 2022, Brooks has maintained the No. 1 market share in the adult performance running footwear market at U.S. national retail outlets.