Try Not To Leave Your Family Behind Sprinting for New Stitch-Themed Brooks Running Shoes at 2025 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
'Ohana means "lace 'em up and go!"
As we get closer to the runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend later this month, we are getting a peek at a new shoe that will be available to participants at the Expo.
What’s Happening:
- Those participating in this year’s runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon will have the chance to get their hands on some limited edition Stitch themed Brooks x runDisney shoes.
- The Glycerin 22 Stitch shoe will be available at the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend starting Thursday, October 23rd during the first day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
- The limited-edition Glycerin 22 features everyone’s favorite alien through bold details, including a bright blue hue, bite marks, his signature, and experiment 626 himself - Stitch! Plus, a luxurious cushion means you can experience supreme softness with every step. Also available in wide.
- Men’s Glycerin 22 will range in sizes: 7–15, while the Women’s Glycerin 22 sizes will range from 5–12.
- There will be a limited quantity of one per person on the first day of the expo per adult purchaser. As such, a virtual queue will be utilized to purchase the shoes on the MyDisneyExperience app.
- Stitch has touched down, and he’s bringing his signature chaos to your miles! This limited-edition Brooks x runDisney design captures the fun, fearless spirit of Experiment 626 with a look that’s anything but ordinary.
- The Glycerin 22 Stitch is expected to retail for $175
Wine & Dine:
- 2025 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is coming up, taking place October 23rd through 26th at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Themed to different eats of the day, those who registered before the event sold out will be partaking in miles of marathon fun during a 5K, 10K or half marathon, earning a one-of-a-kind medal for each race that they finish.
- The new Stitch-themed running shoe isn’t the only piece of merchandise available at the event, and those participating can see more of the goods in our 2025 Wine & Dine Merchandise Preview.
