Try Not To Leave Your Family Behind Sprinting for New Stitch-Themed Brooks Running Shoes at 2025 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

'Ohana means "lace 'em up and go!"

As we get closer to the runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon weekend later this month, we are getting a peek at a new shoe that will be available to participants at the Expo.

What’s Happening:

Those participating in this year’s runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon will have the chance to get their hands on some limited edition Stitch themed Brooks x runDisney shoes.

The Glycerin 22 Stitch shoe will be available at the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend starting Thursday, October 23rd during the first day of the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo ESPN

The limited-edition Glycerin 22 features everyone’s favorite alien through bold details, including a bright blue hue, bite marks, his signature, and experiment 626 himself - Stitch! Plus, a luxurious cushion means you can experience supreme softness with every step. Also available in wide.

Men’s Glycerin 22 will range in sizes: 7–15, while the Women’s Glycerin 22 sizes will range from 5–12.

There will be a limited quantity of one per person on the first day of the expo per adult purchaser. As such, a virtual queue will be utilized to purchase the shoes on the MyDisneyExperience app.

Stitch has touched down, and he’s bringing his signature chaos to your miles! This limited-edition Brooks x runDisney design captures the fun, fearless spirit of Experiment 626 with a look that’s anything but ordinary.

The Glycerin 22 Stitch is expected to retail for $175

Wine & Dine:

2025 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is coming up, taking place October 23rd through 26th at the Walt Disney World

Themed to different eats of the day, those who registered before the event sold out will be partaking in miles of marathon fun during a 5K, 10K or half marathon, earning a one-of-a-kind medal for each race that they finish.

The new Stitch-themed running shoe isn’t the only piece of merchandise available at the event, and those participating can see more of the goods in our 2025 Wine & Dine Merchandise Preview.