runDisney Reveals Tasteful Merchandise for the 2025 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend
From T-Shirts and jackets, to mouse ears and a mug, there’s something for every race lover!
runDisney has shared a first look at the merchandise created for the 2025 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Coinciding with the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is taking place October 23rd–26th, 2025 at Walt Disney World.
- runDisney has shared a preview of some of the merchandise participants will be able to purchase at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo.
- From sip-worthy mugs to a delectable race weekend-themed wind breakers, there are so many whimsical and stylish wears to commemorate this event!
- This year’s collection is bursting with character, blending culinary-inspired designs with the magic of race weekend to create the perfect keepsakes for every runner.
- Make plans to pick up official event weekend merchandise and more during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. All guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times:
- Thursday, October 23rd, 2025 | 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
- Friday, October 24th, 2025 | 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- Saturday, October 25th, 2025 | 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- On October 23rd, the runDisney Merchandise Shop will only be accessible via a virtual queue on the My Disney Experience App.
- Guests can join the virtual queue from the comfort of their Walt Disney World Resort Hotel or home.
- Keep in mind, the virtual queue will be the only way to access the shop on the first day of the expo.
- For more information on the virtual queue process, click here.
More Walt Disney World News:
- DINOSAUR Debuts New Attraction Photo Five Months Ahead of Permanent Closure
- Epic Savings Alert: Save Big with New Walt Disney World Hotel Room Deals in Early 2026
- "Reclaimed and Reforged" Storyline Returning to Savi’s Workshop at Walt Disney World for a Limited Time
- Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Receive Brief Lobby Refurbishment
- Photos/Video: The Paw-some First Birthday Celebration for Bakso at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com