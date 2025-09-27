Fall Renovations: Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Receive Brief Lobby Refurbishment
There may be noise or temporary changes to check-in procedures.
Guests with reservations at Walt Disney World’s campsite Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort this Fall, may encounter construction as the lobby undergoes a refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- The official Walt Disney World website has shared that the lobby at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will undergo a brief refurbishment from early October through early November.
- Guests staying at the Walt Disney World campsite may encounter construction or noise during the time period.
- There may also be modifications to where check-in is located.
- The resort recommends travelers take note of posted signs and reach out to cast members if they need assistance.
Fall into Fun at Walt Disney World:
- With both Halloween and other limited-time fun, now is a great time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort to beat the crowds and the heat.
- You can explore a list of fall must-dos with our Disney Parks Fall Fun Guide.
- For those looking for a little help planning their next magical Disney Parks vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World: