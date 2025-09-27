Fall Renovations: Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground to Receive Brief Lobby Refurbishment

There may be noise or temporary changes to check-in procedures.
Guests with reservations at Walt Disney World’s campsite Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort this Fall, may encounter construction as the lobby undergoes a refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • The official Walt Disney World website has shared that the lobby at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort will undergo a brief refurbishment from early October through early November.
  • Guests staying at the Walt Disney World campsite may encounter construction or noise during the time period.
  • There may also be modifications to where check-in is located.
  • The resort recommends travelers take note of posted signs and reach out to cast members if they need assistance.

