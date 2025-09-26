Photos/Video: The Paw-some First Birthday Celebration for Bakso at Disney's Animal Kingdom

We remember when he was only *this* big!

Today is a big day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as the park’s resident tiger cub, Bakso, is celebrating his first birthday!

Hard to believe that it’s only been/already been a year since we first saw the conservation cutie arrive at the park, son of one of the park’s tiger’s, Sohni and dad, Conrad. Since then, many have tuned into the tiger cams to watch him grow until he made his first steps into the Tiger temple of the Maharajah Jungle Trek at the park. There, he proved so popular that they even had to reroute how to get into the walk-through attraction.

Today, Bakso (a name inspired by the Indonesian word for “Meatball") weighs over 140 pounds and has grown into a confident young tiger, though his mom Sohni is often found nearby. proudly showing off his bold stripes and adventurous spirit on Maharajah Jungle Trek.

Bakso’s birthday was celebrated in style as the animal keepers of the park fully decked out their habitat with favorite toys and enrichment and special “cake" made of some of Bakso’s favorite treats and lots of ice.

This birthday celebration isn’t just about one tiger though. It’s also about hope for the entire Sumatran tiger species. With fewer than 600 Sumatran tigers in the wild, every birthday is special and serves as a powerful reminder that with exceptional care for animals as well as contributing to conservation efforts in the wild, we can all make a difference and ensure a future where tigers continue to thrive.

Bakso also represents the incredible collaborative efforts between Disney and the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan (SSP), working together to bolster populations of endangered and threatened species in managed care.

You can check out some interviews with some of Bakso’s favorite people below, as well as see the tiger cub playing with all his birthday goodies.

You can see how much Bakso has grown since our video below, when the cub first made his debut on the Maharajah Jungle Trek at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

