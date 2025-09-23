Fall Fun Guide: Celebrate the Turn of Seasons at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Fall is here, which means it's time to grab your infinity scarves, flannels, Ugg boots, pumpkin spice lattes, and Minnie ears! At both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort, there are so many amazing ways to celebrate the autumnal traditions.

Summer is over, schools back in session, the weather is finally cooling down. Fall is one of the best times of the year to head to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. With lower crowds and plenty of Fall time festivities, you’ll definitely want to celebrate the change of season with a little bit of magic.

While Halloween season is well underway at both resorts, which is an easy way to jump into the spooky season fun. From now through October 31st, you’ll be able to dive into the tricks and treats of the season at both resorts with limited time food and beverage offerings, entertainment, and separately ticketed parties perfect for fans of Halloween.

While Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Oogie Boogie Bash are great ways to celebrate fall, there are other amazing ways you can jump into the autumnal magic.

Let’s take a look!

Walt Disney World

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival

Let’s start with the obvious. Food and Wine is a fall time classic. Starting back in the mid 90s, explore the world through culture and cuisine. While not exclusively a “fall-themed" offering, there's nothing like enjoying the exciting traditions from different countries! You can explore our Foodie Guide for this year’s event as well as several new merchandise collections to commemorate your flavorful fall journey.

For those with Disney PhotoPass, you can even take some special magic shots to help celebrate Food and Wine inspired by A Goofy Movie, Elemental, and Figment. Food and Wine runs through November 22nd.

TRON Lightcycle / Run TRON: Ares Edition

Disney is gearing up to invite moviegoers back to The Grid next month with the third TRON film, TRON: Ares. In celebration (retaliation?), Master Control has taken over TRON Lightcycle / Run for a thrilling and nefarious new adventure. Soundtracked to the new Nine Inch Nails film score, you definitely won’t wanna miss out on the limited-time overlay.

Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month

All four theme parks at Walt Disney World are inviting guests to celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with special themed PhotoPass opportunities. Featuring characters from Encanto and Coco, embrace two beloved stories inspired by the amazing Hispanic and Latin American cultures.

While at EPCOT don’t miss out on the beloved ¡Celebración Encanto! show at CommuniCore Hall and Plaza!

Disney Spring Dining

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and guests at Disney Springs can help join in on the Pinktober support by dining at Enzo’s Hideaway and Restaurant. The restaurant’s Pintober Pairing Lunch invited guests into a curated menu that directly benefits the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. Happening on October 4th, you’ll be able to jump into several appropriately pink dishes including including craft cocktails with ingredients like cherry foam and strawberry syrup, Fusilli alla Vodka Piccante made with grilled shrimp and spicy vodka sauce, and a delicious dessert made with dried meringue, macerated strawberries and sweet vanilla cream. Tickets are available now.

Morimoto Asia is also celebrating their big 1-0 this year with a brand new dining experience called Passport to Morimoto Asia. Kicking off on October 1st, the popular restaurant will introduce limited-time monthly menus showcasing different Pan-Pacific cuisine. Collecting stamps in the passport offers some amazing rewards, with new menus monthly through September of 2026.

Disneyland

Halloween Screams Nighttime Spectacular

Nothing ends a Disney Parks day like seeing your favorite stories, characters, and music come to life in front of the castle. At Disneyland Park, you can immerse yourselves in Halloween season nightly with Halloween Screams. The projection show (with fireworks on select nights), used to be a part of Mickey’s Halloween Party before Oogie Boogie took over the Halloween festivities. But, now, guests visiting the park on any day during the Halloween season can enjoy the seasonal fun. The show runs until October 31st.

Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark

The Nightmare Before Christmas has once again taken over Disneyland’s iconic Haunted Mansion. Embracing the multi-holiday fun of Halloween and Christmas, guests can jump in the Tim Burton holiday collision aboard their Doom Buggy. The best part? Haunted Mansion Holiday runs now through the Holidays, so you won’t have to worry about missing out on this amazing overlay if you can’t make it to the Happiest Place on Earth before Halloween season ends.

Across the esplanade at Disney California Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!’s sequel overlay is back for another year! Taking over the attraction at 2PM, guests are invited to step back into The Collector’s fortress to help Rocket save Groot from the horrifying monsters now running loose. Depending on who you ask, this version of the attraction is even more fun than the normal version of the attraction. You can help save Groot on Monsters After Dark now through October 31st.

Halloween Food

While Disneyland doesn’t currently have a food festival happening, there are so many amazing Halloween and fall-inspired treats around the resort. At nearly every restaurant, you’ll find a delicious way to enjoy the change in season. A personal favorite is definitely the Pumpkin Spice Beignets at Mint Julep Bar. Don’t forget to check out our full Foodie Guide to plan out your delicious Disney day.

Plaza de la Familia

Celebrate the spirit of Dia de Los Muertos in Paradise Gardens, with a spectacular celebration of Coco. Full of specialty entertainment, photo opportunities, crafts and activities, and delicious dining offerings, you won’t wanna miss out on this Disney California Adventure exclusive experience. The limited-time offering runs now through November 2nd.

For those looking to head to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all of your Disney Parks vacation needs.

Read More Disney Parks: