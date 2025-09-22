Video: Somethings Here! EPCOT's Voices of Liberty Perform "Something's Coming" from "West Side Story

Luckily, this story doesn't end in tragedy like the hit musical turned movie.

EPCOT’s fan-favorite entertainment offering Voices of Liberty delighted guests with a hauntingly beautiful rendition of “Something’s Coming" from West Side Story.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place was able to catch a performance of the American Adventure’s Voices of Liberty a cappella group.

Known for their incredible renditions of American classics, the group floods the atrium of the favorite Walt Disney World attraction with their gorgeous vocal arrangements.

, the Stephen Sondheim song is one of the standout hits from the unforgettable Broadway musical-turned-movie (two times over). Sung by Tony, the song represents a restless desire and hope for change.

originally premiered back in 1957, and has become a staple in the entertainment world for theatre goers and casual audiences alike. Filled with bursts of uncertainty and excitement, the song is gorgeously crafted with a beautiful set of conflicting emotions that are amplified by the acoustically perfect space.

Lucky for you, we filmed the performance!

Check out the full performance of “Something’s Coming"

EPCOT Construction:

Just a few pavilions down from the American Adventure, EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion is undergoing some minor construction.

Now surrounded by construction walls, Disney is doing work on the area where guests normally see the mischievous Barn Santa during the Festival of the Holidays.

Currently, both Royal Sommerhus and the pavilion’s bathrooms are unaffected by the construction.

