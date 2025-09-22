Video: Somethings Here! EPCOT's Voices of Liberty Perform "Something's Coming" from "West Side Story
Luckily, this story doesn't end in tragedy like the hit musical turned movie.
EPCOT’s fan-favorite entertainment offering Voices of Liberty delighted guests with a hauntingly beautiful rendition of “Something’s Coming" from West Side Story.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place was able to catch a performance of the American Adventure’s Voices of Liberty a cappella group.
- Known for their incredible renditions of American classics, the group floods the atrium of the favorite Walt Disney World attraction with their gorgeous vocal arrangements.
- Debuting their rendition of “Something’s Coming" from West Side Story, the Stephen Sondheim song is one of the standout hits from the unforgettable Broadway musical-turned-movie (two times over).
- Sung by Tony, the song represents a restless desire and hope for change.
- West Side Story originally premiered back in 1957, and has become a staple in the entertainment world for theatre goers and casual audiences alike.
- Filled with bursts of uncertainty and excitement, the song is gorgeously crafted with a beautiful set of conflicting emotions that are amplified by the acoustically perfect space.
- Lucky for you, we filmed the performance!
- Check out the full performance of “Something’s Coming"
EPCOT Construction:
- Just a few pavilions down from the American Adventure, EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion is undergoing some minor construction.
- Now surrounded by construction walls, Disney is doing work on the area where guests normally see the mischievous Barn Santa during the Festival of the Holidays.
- Currently, both Royal Sommerhus and the pavilion’s bathrooms are unaffected by the construction.
